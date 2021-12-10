What is the NJAC Which Govt Might Re-Introduce & Why is it Controversial?

The Supreme Court itself upheld this back in 1981 in the First Judges Case, despite many controversies during Indira Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister, when she and her government sought to create a 'committed judiciary'.

In 1993, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court changed this up in the Second Judges Case, holding that the word “consultation” should be read as “concurrence” as judicial independence was part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution, and this could only be protected if judges had primacy when it came to appointments.

A new system of appointments was formulated, whereby the CJI was to have primacy when it came to judicial appointments, with the consultation of the next two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. Thus was born: the Collegium.