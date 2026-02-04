Supreme Court Listing Change Pushes Mamata vs ECI Case Down the Day’s Board

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday altered the cause list sequence for the day, pushing the hearing in Mamata Banerjee vs Election Commission of India further down the schedule.

The case was originally listed as Item 37, with the court slated to hear matters in the following order: Items 1–5, 35, 6–16, 36, 37, 40 and 41 (pass over), followed by the rest.

However, shortly before proceedings began, the sequence was revised to Items 1–5, 35, 6–16, 40 and 41 (pass over), and then the remaining matters, effectively skipping Item 37 in the initial hearing plan.