Shocking, Unprecedented: SC on Punjab & Haryana HC Granting Protection to Ex-DGP

The Supreme Court of India. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 March, said it was shocked to see the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which granted protection from arrest to Sumedh Singh Saini, former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) in pending cases against him and cases which might be registered in the future.
D S Patwalia, Advocate General for Punjab, submitted before the top court that there was a blanket stay and protection against everything.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli said: "It is shocking and the three of us feel that it is unprecedented. This will require hearing..."
The bench asked how the high court could grant stay on future cases which have not even been registered and added, "This is an unprecedented order."
The top court made this strong observation, after it was informed that the high court has granted blanket protection to the former Punjab DGP.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said he is appearing on a caveat and this officer was a DGP of Punjab. He added, "I have got protection from this court on mala fide attempts by the state."
The bench said, "Whatever it may be, you can't pass an order saying in future cases also he can't be arrested? What is this."
The top court clarified the special leave petition filed by the Punjab government challenging the high court order will remain pending.
The single judge of the high court had ordered that Saini should not be arrested till 20 April in various cases pending against him except one – the murder of Balwant Singh Multani, which is pending in the top court.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)