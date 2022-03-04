Shocking, Unprecedented: SC on Punjab & Haryana HC Granting Protection to Ex-DGP

The bench asked how the high court could grant stay on future cases which have not even been registered and added, "This is an unprecedented order."



The top court made this strong observation, after it was informed that the high court has granted blanket protection to the former Punjab DGP.



Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said he is appearing on a caveat and this officer was a DGP of Punjab. He added, "I have got protection from this court on mala fide attempts by the state."



The bench said, "Whatever it may be, you can't pass an order saying in future cases also he can't be arrested? What is this."