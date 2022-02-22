Pegasus Case: SC Considers SG's Submissions, Agrees To Hear PILs on 25 February

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 February, agreed to hear the case relating to the Pegasus surveillance scandal on 25 February, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested for a new date before Chief Justice NV Ramana, pointing out that he is supposed to be arguing a different part-heard case on Wednesday, 23 February.

The Pegasus panel, appointed by the Supreme Court, has submitted an interim report appraising the apex court about the progress on the probe.

The matter was listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli on 23 February.

The panel had earlier said that only two people submitted their mobile phones with it for forensic examination.