Pegasus Probe: SC Panel Says Only 2 Phones Submitted, Invites More Till 8 Feb

The Supreme Court-constituted expert committee probing the Pegasus spyware matter on Thursday, 3 February, noted that merely two persons suspecting surveillance through the malware had submitted their phones to the panel so far.
(Image: The Quint)
The Supreme Court-constituted expert committee probing the Pegasus spyware matter, on Thursday, 3 February, noted that merely two persons suspecting surveillance through the malware had submitted their phones to the panel so far.
Extending the deadline for submission of phones infected by the Israeli spyware till 8 February, the committee said in a public notice:
In the public notice issued on 2 January, the committee had asked citizens who suspected that their devices had been infected with Pegasus to contact the technical panel. The committee had also said that it would request the person to hand over the device for further investigation if needed.
In the recent notice, however, the committee has said, "When an instrument is produced, a digital image will be taken in presence of the person producing the instrument, and immediately thereafter, the instrument will be returned to the person producing it."
A recent New York Times report suggests that India had acquired the spyware during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Israel in 2017.
India's purchase of the spyware, the NYT report alleges, was part of a "package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion" between the Indian and the Israeli governments.
An investigative project conducted by The Wire, The Guardian, The Washington Post, and others had revealed in July 2021 that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.
The Supreme Court in October 2021 had ordered the setting up of the expert committee overseen by a retired judge of the apex court to examine the use of Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)