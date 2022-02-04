Pegasus Probe: SC Panel Says Only 2 Phones Submitted, Invites More Till 8 Feb

In the public notice issued on 2 January, the committee had asked citizens who suspected that their devices had been infected with Pegasus to contact the technical panel. The committee had also said that it would request the person to hand over the device for further investigation if needed.

In the recent notice, however, the committee has said, "When an instrument is produced, a digital image will be taken in presence of the person producing the instrument, and immediately thereafter, the instrument will be returned to the person producing it."