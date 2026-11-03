'Can't Occupy A Protest Site Indefinitely, Other's Need It Too': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India has clarified that while the right to protest is constitutionally protected, no individual, group, or organisation can occupy a designated protest site indefinitely. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, was hearing petitions related to recent protests in Delhi, including those against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Court emphasised that protest sites must be allotted for specific periods to ensure equal access for all groups wishing to exercise their right to protest.