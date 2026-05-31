Rescue Operations Continue After Building Collapse in South Delhi's Saket

A multi-storey building collapsed near Saket Metro Station in South Delhi’s Saidulajab area on the evening of 30 May 2026. The structure, which housed a mess, paying guest accommodation, coaching centres, cafes, and offices, fell during ongoing construction work on the third floor. At least one person was confirmed dead, and multiple others were injured. Rescue operations involving several agencies continued through the night, with concerns that more people could be trapped under the debris.