Hamirpur Bridge Collapse: Six Dead, Case Filed Over Negligence

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On the night of 28 May 2026, a concrete slab of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa river in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed during a severe storm. Six labourers lost their lives and three others sustained injuries. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. as several workers were sleeping on the upper portion of the slab when it gave way. The bridge site is located approximately 25 kilometres from Hamirpur town.
According to The Hindu, police registered a case against the executing agency and contractor responsible for the bridge project. The complaint, filed by the State Bridge Corporation’s Deputy Project Manager, named the executing agency owner and the contractor, citing negligence and laxity in the execution of government work.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the collapse was part of a broader pattern of destruction caused by severe storms and heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh on the same night, which resulted in 28 deaths statewide and widespread damage to property and crops.
Officials stated that the incident took place between Parsani and Kandaur villages, and that an Assistant Engineer had already been suspended for negligence. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of responsibility.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for each injured worker. Coverage revealed that district magistrates were directed to assess damages and ensure compensation is distributed promptly.
“Police have registered a case against the executing agency and contractor of the Betwa river bridge in Hamirpur, where a concrete slab collapsed killing six labourers, officials said on Saturday (May 30, 2026). They have been accused of negligence and laxity in the execution of government work, police said.”
Preliminary findings indicated that the collapse occurred amid a severe storm, which also caused numerous other incidents of structural failure and fatalities in the region. Analysis showed that Bundelkhand region, where Hamirpur is located, accounted for the highest number of casualties from house collapses during the storm.
In addition to the bridge collapse, the storm uprooted hundreds of trees and disrupted vehicular movement in several districts. As details emerged, authorities continued to monitor the situation and issued alerts for further adverse weather in the coming days.
The Betwa river bridge project remains under scrutiny as officials pursue accountability and safety measures. Ongoing updates indicate that compensation and relief efforts are being prioritised for affected families.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.