Hamirpur Bridge Collapse: Six Dead, Case Filed Over Negligence

On the night of 28 May 2026, a concrete slab of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa river in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed during a severe storm. Six labourers lost their lives and three others sustained injuries. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. as several workers were sleeping on the upper portion of the slab when it gave way. The bridge site is located approximately 25 kilometres from Hamirpur town.