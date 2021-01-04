Sony PlayStation 5 To Launch on 2 Feb in India

The PlayStation 5 will cost you Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition will set you back by Rs 39,990.

The DualSense Wireless Controller will come for Rs 5,990 while the HD camera will cost Rs 5,190. The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset will be available at Rs 8,590 and the Media Remote will cost Rs 2,590. The DualSense Charging Station will be priced at Rs 2,590.