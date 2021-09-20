FAQ: UK Eases Travel Restrictions; What Are the New Rules for Indian Travellers?

The new guidelines, which will come into effect from 4 October, will do away with the green and amber lists, and will retain only the red list of nations.

Fully vaccinated passengers who are travelling from nations other than those on the red list will be allowed to enter UK without having to take an RT-PCR test, given that they have received the complete dosage of a vaccine recognised by the UK.

Fully vaccinated travellers will still be required to take a COVID-19 test after landing. From the end of October, an inexpensive lateral flow test will be permitted for this purpose instead of the more expensive RT-PCR test.