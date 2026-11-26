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NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai on 26 November 2026 due to dehydration. His daughter and party MP Supriya Sule confirmed the hospitalisation, stating that he required medical attention and needed to reduce his travel commitments. The 85-year-old leader had previously been hospitalised earlier in November for chest and respiratory issues but was discharged after treatment.
According to Deccan Herald, Supriya Sule announced her father’s admission to Breach Candy Hospital, attributing it to dehydration and emphasising the need for him to slow down. Sule left a party meeting midway to be with her father at the hospital, highlighting the family’s concern for his health.
Coverage revealed that Sharad Pawar’s recent health concerns included a hospital stay at Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic from 2 November to 4 November for a chest and respiratory infection. On the same day as his discharge, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and subsequently discharged on 7 November.
Supriya Sule stated, “Admitting Baba (father) to Breach Candy hospital. Looks like dehydration. He needs to slow down and travel less. Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work too much. Thank you for your concern and good wishes.”
“He needs to slow down and travel less. Baba just doesn't listen. He loves his work too much,” Sule said, reflecting the family’s ongoing concern for his well-being.
Further details indicated that NCP (SP) sources confirmed Sule’s presence at the party office in Nariman Point before she left to attend to her father. The party has not issued any statement regarding the duration of Pawar’s hospital stay or any changes to his public engagements.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Sharad Pawar’s name was recently mentioned in political discussions, but there has been no official comment from his office regarding these references during his hospitalisation.
Reporting indicated that Supriya Sule has remained active in party affairs despite her father’s health challenges, attending meetings and addressing public concerns as needed.
Medical professionals have not released further updates on Sharad Pawar’s condition, and the family has requested privacy while he recovers. As details emerged, party members and supporters have extended their wishes for his speedy recovery.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.