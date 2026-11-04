NCP MLAs Tell Sunetra Pawar Feud Is 'Weakening' Party After Amit Shah Meet

advertisement
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators have raised concerns about ongoing internal disputes within the party, stating that the public airing of these differences is weakening the organisation at the grassroots level. The concerns were voiced during a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s official residence, Devgiri, which followed a separate meeting between senior NCP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. MLAs also questioned the lack of progress on constituency-level work and the loss of the Finance portfolio.
According to The Indian Express, several legislators expressed frustration over the absence of clarity regarding the party’s internal disputes. They indicated that repeated public discussions about leadership differences were undermining the party’s strength and effectiveness, particularly at the local level. The meeting included Sunetra Pawar, her sons Parth and Jay Pawar, and other senior leaders.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the legislators also highlighted issues with alliance partners, specifically noting that development proposals were being delayed by ministers from Shiv Sena and BJP. Some MLAs stated that inadequate fund allocation for constituency projects was affecting their ability to deliver on commitments, despite NCP’s participation in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
During the meeting, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare briefed legislators on the need to strengthen the party organisation and directed them to visit drought-affected areas to address farmers’ grievances. Coverage revealed that Tatkare assured MLAs their concerns, including those about leadership disputes, would be discussed at a senior leadership meeting.
“MLAs expressed that they receive no clarity on the ground regarding the ongoing disputes among senior leaders. The continuous public exposure of internal conflicts is weakening the party,” a senior party leader who attended the meeting stated.
At the same time, Analysis showed that the rise of Parth Pawar within the party has contributed to the internal friction. Senior leaders have voiced unease over Parth’s increasing influence and his role in organisational decisions, with some perceiving these moves as efforts to consolidate decision-making within the Pawar family.
Internal dissent has reportedly grown beyond a few dissatisfied leaders, with several senior figures, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, expressing concerns. Following reports, Parth and Jay Pawar assured senior leaders of improved coordination and consultation in future organisational decisions.
Some MLAs also questioned the party’s inability to reclaim the Finance portfolio, previously held by the late Ajit Pawar, and called for renewed efforts to secure it. Details emerged that MLA Anil Bhaidas Patil specifically demanded a focused approach to regain this key position within the government.
“They used to receive funds when Ajit Dada held the finance portfolio,” Tatkare confirmed, addressing the MLAs’ concerns about development funding.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Tatkare downplayed the absence of some legislators, stating that the majority of MLAs, MPs, and senior leaders were present. The party leadership reiterated its commitment to addressing internal issues and maintaining unity, while also focusing on constituency development and support for farmers as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.