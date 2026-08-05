Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) Removes All Spokespersons In Sudden Overhaul

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On the night of 5 August 2026, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) announced the removal of all its official spokespersons. The decision was communicated by state unit chief Shashikant Shinde, who stated that the appointments of all spokespersons were cancelled with immediate effect. Until new appointments are made, Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase will serve as interim spokespersons for the party.
According to The Indian Express, the move is part of a broader organisational overhaul within the NCP (SP). In recent weeks, the party has made several changes, including new appointments to its student, youth, and teachers’ wings. The decision to remove all spokespersons was described as a collective replacement rather than targeting individuals.
Party insiders indicated that the overhaul was prompted by a review of spokespersons’ performance, with some reportedly not meeting expectations. Rather than removing select individuals, the party opted to dissolve the entire panel. One former spokesperson commented, “We have no idea about the sudden decision. It must be part of the organisational overhaul that is underway. We will soon know about the new appointments.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, the development coincided with heightened tensions between the NCP (SP) and the Congress party. The controversy followed a Congress social media post referring to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as “Goongi Gudiya,” a term that sparked protests and strong reactions from NCP (SP) leaders and allies. The timing of the spokespersons’ removal has drawn attention due to its proximity to this political row.
In the aftermath of the “Goongi Gudiya” remark, The Hindu highlighted that NCP (SP) leaders demanded a public apology from the Congress. Some party members called on Sharad Pawar to seek an apology or consider exiting the INDIA Bloc if the Congress did not respond. The party’s internal discussions and public statements reflected growing dissatisfaction with the alliance’s handling of the issue.
“We have no idea about the sudden decision. It must be part of the organisational overhaul that is underway. We will soon know about the new appointments,” a former spokesperson said, as quoted in the press note.
Further coverage revealed that the NCP (SP) has been reviewing its organisational structure across Maharashtra. State unit chief Shashikant Shinde has been conducting a statewide tour to assess the party’s functioning and effectiveness at various levels. The spokespersons’ removal is seen as an extension of these ongoing reviews.
Recent developments indicated that the party is also facing internal debates regarding its political alliances. Discussions about the possibility of joining the ruling NDA have reportedly led to differing opinions within the party ranks, adding to the context of the current organisational changes.
The NCP (SP) has not yet announced when new spokespersons will be appointed. Until then, Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase will handle all official communications on behalf of the party as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.