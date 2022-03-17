SFI, KSU Students' Brawl Triggers War of Words Between CPI-M, Congress

A late-night brawl on Tuesday, 15 March, between rival student union members appears to have disrupted normal life in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, 16 March. The incident reverberated in the ongoing Assembly session with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan engaging in a war of words.

Trouble broke out on Tuesday night between the students of SFI and Congress-backed KSU at the Law College in Thiruvananthapuram. Reportedly, the KSU students got badly mauled by the CPI-M-backed SFI students.

Safina, a woman KSU activist, suffered injuries and two other male students also reportedly got badly beaten up by the SFI cadre.

All the three students are presently admitted to the state-run Medical College and Hospital here.

Satheesan raised this issue in the Assembly and said the attack that began on the college campus had reached the homes of KSU students.