SC Refuses To Restore Friday Namaz at Bhojshala; Allows Prayer At Adjacent Site

The High Court’s decision relied on an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report, which found evidence of temple-style pillars and inscriptions from the Paramara period, leading the court to conclude that the disputed area was originally a temple. However, coverage revealed that the petitioners do not dispute the ASI’s findings but contend that the report was treated as conclusive without cross-examination and that other evidence, such as Arabic and Persian inscriptions, was not given due consideration.