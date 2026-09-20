Saudi-Houthi Escalation: Missile Strikes, Air Alerts, and Regional Fallout

On 19 September 2026, Saudi Arabia confirmed that Yemen’s Houthi rebels attempted to strike Riyadh with a ballistic missile, marking the first such attack on the capital since the recent escalation in hostilities. The missile was intercepted, and no casualties or damage were reported. The incident led to emergency alerts in Riyadh and disruptions at King Khalid International Airport, with smoke observed near the site. The escalation follows intensified fighting between Saudi forces and the Iran-backed Houthis.