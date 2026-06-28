14 Killed as Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crashes in Ras Tanura

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On 28 June 2026, a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, eastern Saudi Arabia, resulting in the deaths of 14 people. The incident occurred at approximately 6 am local time. All those killed were Saudi citizens. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and an official investigation is underway. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or further details about the helicopter’s flight.
According to Siasat, the Saudi Ministry of Energy confirmed the crash and stated that the accident took place in Ras Tanura, a significant oil and industrial hub on the Gulf coast. The ministry extended condolences to the families of the victims and expressed sympathy over the loss of life.
As reported by Financial Express, the helicopter went down in Ras Tanura, prompting an immediate investigation by relevant authorities. The Saudi Press Agency was cited as the source for the confirmation of the crash and the ongoing probe. Officials are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident as rescue and assessment operations continue.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Ministry of Energy reiterated that the cause of the crash remains unknown. The ministry stated that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the accident. The statement included condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives.
Initial findings indicated that all victims were Saudi nationals, but no further information about their identities or the helicopter’s mission has been disclosed by authorities. Ras Tanura is home to major Saudi Aramco facilities, including the Middle East’s largest oil refinery.
The Ministry of Energy stated "deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the victims."
Ongoing efforts are focused on determining the cause of the crash, with officials examining all available evidence. The investigation involves multiple agencies, and further details are expected as the probe progresses.
Authorities have not released additional information as the inquiry continues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.