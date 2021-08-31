11 People From MP Die in a Road Accident in Rajasthan

Nagaur: Mangled remains of vehicles after an accident in which a truck collided with a jeep carrying pilgrims on NH-89, in Nagaur district, Tuesday, 31 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Eleven people lost their lives while returning from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, 31 August. The victims’ jeep collided with another vehicle in Nagaur’s Shribalaji town on Tuesday morning, at around 7:45 am, reported IANS.
Eight people died on the spot and three died on their way to Nokha Hospital. As per IANS, six people were injured and are admitted in the Bikaner Hospital.
The deceased were from Ujjain and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh and were returning after having offered prayers at the Ramdevra Temple in Rajasthan.
Police officials are currently investigating the reason behind the accident.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences for the families of the deceased.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences to the families and offered Rs 2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.
(With inputs from IANS)
