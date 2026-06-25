'No Tolerance For Negligence,' Reddy Urges Seriousness from Cong on State SIR

advertisement
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a meeting with Telangana Congress ministers, MLAs, and party leaders on 24 June 2026, instructing them to exercise heightened vigilance during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He warned that negligence in the SIR process could harm the party’s prospects and stated that leaders found lacking in their responsibilities would face action. The SIR home visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) commenced on 25 June 2026 and will continue until 24 July 2026 across Telangana.
According to The Indian Express, Revanth Reddy expressed concern that some party leaders were not taking the SIR process seriously and emphasised that the issue was critical for the Congress. He highlighted that awareness about SIR was low and threatened to replace district in-charges who failed to demonstrate seriousness or effectiveness in their roles.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Revanth Reddy instructed party functionaries to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the rolls and warned that leaders would be given ten days to improve their performance or face replacement. He also directed the organisation of awareness campaigns in villages, with support from sarpanches and grassroots workers, to safeguard voting rights.
In the meeting, Revanth Reddy stated,
He further stressed that the voting rights of the poor must be protected, noting that loss of votes could also impact access to Aadhaar and ration cards.
Coverage revealed that the SIR 2026 exercise involves BLOs visiting every household in Telangana, distributing and collecting enumeration forms for each voter. Each BLO is responsible for 800 to 1,000 electors, and the process is designed to update and clean the electoral rolls by removing ineligible names and ensuring all eligible citizens are included.
Concerns about the potential deletion of genuine voters’ names have been raised by multiple political parties. Analysis showed that similar SIR exercises in other states have included safeguards such as claims and objections periods, and the use of both online and offline submission methods to maximise accuracy and inclusion.
During the pre-SIR verification in Telangana, reporting indicated that discrepancies were found in the records of nearly 89.88 lakh electors out of a total of 3.38 crore registered voters. The Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudarshan Reddy, confirmed that these anomalies would be addressed during the SIR process, with opportunities for voters to respond to any notices regarding their status.
At the end of the initial phase, further details emerged that the draft electoral roll will be published on 31 July 2026, followed by a period for claims and objections, and the final roll is scheduled for release on 1 October 2026. The Congress leadership has reiterated the importance of vigilance throughout this period to prevent any manipulation or mass deletion of voters.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.