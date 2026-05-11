Bengal CEO, Who Oversaw Polls & SIR, Is Now Chief Secretary in BJP Government

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, who oversaw the state’s controversial electoral roll revision and the recently concluded Assembly elections, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

Even before the notification of his appointment, he was seen at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s first administrative meeting with Cabinet Ministers and heads (Secretaries) of various government departments, according to photographs shared by BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Facebook.

Ghosh uploaded these pictures on his social media handles on Monday, 11 May.