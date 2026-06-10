Karnataka Congress Seeks 2002 Electoral Rolls Before SIR Process

Days before the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, the state unit of the Indian National Congress formally requested the Election Commission of India to provide printed copies of the 2002 electoral rolls. The request was made to the Chief Electoral Officer on 8 June 2026 by Ramesh Babu, Member of Legislative Council and Chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Media and Communication Department. The Congress sought these documents to facilitate comparative verification and ensure effective participation in the SIR process.