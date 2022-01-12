Retail Inflation Rises to 5.59% in December From 4.91% in November

Data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the Consumer Price Index rose to 5.59 percent last month from 4.91 percent in November 2021.

Similarly, on YoY basis, the rise in the last month's retail inflation was faster than the 4.59 percent rise recorded for December 2020.

The macroeconomic data assumes significance as retail inflation has almost reached the range limit of the Reserve Bank of India's set target of 2-6 percent. Region-wise, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) Urban rose to 5.83 percent last month from 5.54 percent in November 2021 and the CPI Rural spiked to 5.36 percent from 4.29 percent.