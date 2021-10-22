Reliance Industries Q2 Net Profit Jumps 46% To Rs 15,479 Crore

File photo of Mukesh Ambani used for representational purposes.
Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday, 22 October, reported a rise of 46 percent growth in its year-on-year consolidated net profit for the quarter, that ends on 30 September 2021.
The net profit, on a YoY basis, rose to Rs 15,479 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company reported that its consolidated gross revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 191,532 crore, higher by 49.2 percent.
Furthermore, the gross revenue on a statndalone basis for the quarter rose by 68.8 percent to Rs 108,750 crore.
"All our businesses reflect growth over pre-COVID levels. Our operational and financial performance reflects a sharp recovery in the retail segment and sustained growth in Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and Digital Services business," he said.
Ambani said: "Our O2C business benefited from sharp recovery in demand across products and higher transportation fuel margins."
He further said that RIL continues to make steady progress in accelerating its foray into new energy and new materials business.
"Our partnership approach and the desire to bring India to the forefront of global transition to clean and green transition is underscored by our recent investments in some of the best companies in the world in the solar and green energy space," he added.
