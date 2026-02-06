WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana–Voll Combine to Script RCB’s Second Title Win

advertisement
Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s team won their second Women’s Premier League title on 5 February 2026, defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium. Chasing a target of 204, RCB completed the highest successful run chase in a WPL final, reaching 204/4 in 19.4 overs. Captain Smriti Mandhana scored 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll contributed 79 off 54 deliveries in a decisive 165-run partnership for the second wicket.
According to Hindustan Times, Mandhana’s leadership and batting were instrumental in RCB’s victory, with the team now holding both the WPL and IPL titles. The match saw RCB recover from the early loss of Grace Harris, with Mandhana and Voll dominating the Delhi bowlers before Radha Yadav sealed the win in the final over.
As reported by The Indian Express, Mandhana’s 377 runs in the tournament earned her the Orange Cap, while Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants claimed the Purple Cap with 17 wickets. RCB’s chase was set up by Mandhana and Voll’s record partnership, overcoming strong performances from Delhi’s Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Mandhana expressed her satisfaction with the team’s achievement, stating, “Three titles in three years for the franchise, it’s amazing.” The Karnataka Chief Minister and RCB’s official social media accounts also congratulated the team for their consistent performances and title win.
Social media reactions included Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who celebrated RCB’s triumph and highlighted the historic nature of the win. The final was marked by a commanding batting display from Mandhana and Voll, with Radha Yadav finishing the match by hitting consecutive boundaries in the last over.
Jemimah Rodrigues, captain of Delhi Capitals, scored 57 off 37 balls but was visibly emotional after her team’s fourth consecutive WPL final defeat as coverage revealed. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, associated with the Delhi franchise, was also seen reacting to the loss in silence.
RCB’s chase was described as “sensational” in analysis, with Mandhana’s aggressive strokeplay and Voll’s composure ensuring the team stayed ahead of the required rate. The pair’s partnership was pivotal, and Mandhana was named Player of the Match for her performance.
“Very pleased. RCB fans are the best in the world. We get support wherever we play. Three titles in three years for the franchise, it’s amazing,” Mandhana said after the match.
RCB’s response with the bat overshadowed Jemimah Rodrigues’ efforts, as further reporting indicated. Despite losing three wickets in quick succession towards the end, Radha Yadav’s boundaries in the final over secured the win with two balls to spare.
The prize money for the WPL 2026 winners was Rs 6 crore, while the runners-up Delhi Capitals received Rs 3 crore as details emerged. The article also noted the disparity between WPL and IPL prize money, with the RCB men’s team having received Rs 20 crore for their IPL 2025 victory.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.