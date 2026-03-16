Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Key Battles, Party Strategies and Statewise Dynamics

As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the Rajya Sabha election process uses proportional representation by a single transferable vote, with the required quota calculated based on the number of MLAs and seats. In Maharashtra, the NDA is expected to secure six of seven seats, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is likely to win one. In Tamil Nadu, all six seats are set to be filled unopposed, reflecting the strength of the DMK-led alliance.