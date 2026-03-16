Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Key Battles, Party Strategies and Statewise Dynamics

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Voting for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states commenced on 16 March 2026, with polling scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and counting set to begin at 5:00 p.m. The elections are being held to fill vacancies arising as the terms of sitting members expire in April. Of the 37 seats, 26 have already been filled unopposed, while 11 seats in Bihar, Odisha, and Haryana are witnessing active contests.
According to Hindustan Times, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is positioned to increase its tally in the Rajya Sabha, currently holding 134 seats in the 234-member House. The Opposition INDIA bloc, with 80 seats, is contesting in states where it holds power, but faces challenges in several regions due to shifting alliances and cross-voting concerns.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Odisha's four Rajya Sabha seats have become a focal point amid allegations of horse-trading and attempts to bribe legislators. Both the BJP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have fielded candidates, with Congress supporting a consensus nominee. Security measures include relocating MLAs and issuing show-cause notices to absentees to prevent cross-voting.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the Rajya Sabha election process uses proportional representation by a single transferable vote, with the required quota calculated based on the number of MLAs and seats. In Maharashtra, the NDA is expected to secure six of seven seats, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is likely to win one. In Tamil Nadu, all six seats are set to be filled unopposed, reflecting the strength of the DMK-led alliance.
Election guidelines specify that only violet-coloured sketch pens provided by the Returning Officer are permitted for marking ballots, and observers have been appointed to ensure a free and fair process. The Rajya Sabha, as a permanent house, sees one-third of its members retire every two years, with elections ensuring continuity.
“We have 48 MLAs; saying 41 is an understatement. The BJP has nothing substantial. Our fifth candidate is ready to win,” stated Maner MLA Bhai Virendra, reflecting the competitive atmosphere in Bihar.
Political developments in Bihar intensified as Tejashwi Yadav convened a strategy meeting with Mahagathbandhan and AIMIM legislators. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claims support from 48 MLAs, while the NDA remains confident of sweeping all five seats. The contest for the fifth seat is particularly close, with both alliances seeking support from smaller parties and independents.
In Haryana, reporting indicated that Congress MLAs were moved between resorts for security, and three candidates are contesting two seats. Each candidate requires 31 votes, and the outcome may hinge on cross-voting or invalid ballots, as seen in previous elections.
In Odisha, coverage revealed that BJP MLAs were transported to Paradip for mock-polling training, while BJD MLAs stayed at party leader Naveen Patnaik’s residence to prevent poaching. The BJP has fielded its state president and a sitting MP, while supporting an Independent candidate, and the BJD has nominated a political advisor and a consensus candidate backed by Congress and CPI(M).
“For the past few days, I have been consistently stating that the BJP has been engaged in horse-trading-like activities to bring MLAs from other parties in Odisha over to its side. This arrest in Bengaluru is major proof of that,” said former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
In West Bengal, analysis showed that the Trinamool Congress is expected to win four of five seats, with the BJP likely to secure one. The Congress and CPI(M) are set to lose their representation due to insufficient MLAs. High-profile candidates include Supreme Court advocate Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick.
In Assam, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, officials confirmed that most seats are uncontested, with major parties securing victories based on their legislative strength. The Election Commission has reiterated the importance of procedural compliance and observer oversight to maintain electoral integrity.
“I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well,” Nitish Kumar stated after filing his nomination.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.