Rahul Says Tata Being 'Criminally Destroyed' By Modi-Shah Amid Board Disputes

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Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has publicly alleged that the Tata Group is being "criminally destroyed" amid an ongoing leadership dispute within Tata Sons. His remarks, made on 28 October 2026, come as tensions escalate between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman. Gandhi has questioned the silence of business leaders and asserted that justice will be ensured for what he described as "crimes" against the conglomerate.
According to The Hindu, Gandhi’s comments mark the first time the Congress party has directly addressed the internal conflict within the Tata Group. The dispute centres on the September 17 board meeting of Tata Sons, where the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran was passed despite objections from Tata Trusts chairperson Noel Tata, who has termed the decision illegal.
As reported by Financial Express, Gandhi posted on social media, stating, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes." The post was made amid heightened scrutiny of the Tata Sons board’s decision-making process and the ongoing feud with Tata Trusts.
Details provided in coverage indicate that the conflict has split trustees and brought internal disagreements into the public domain. Noel Tata has formally challenged the reappointment of Chandrasekaran, arguing that the resolution was not on the agenda and that proper procedures were not followed. The Tata Group and the government have not issued immediate responses to Gandhi’s allegations.
"Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes." – Rahul Gandhi
Further information from reporting confirms that Gandhi directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of treating Indian business as a "plaything" and calling on business leaders to break their silence regarding the ongoing dispute.
Additional context from analysis shows that the leadership row stems from procedural disagreements over the reappointment of Chandrasekaran. Tata Trusts, holding a majority stake in Tata Sons, contends that the board did not secure the required affirmative votes from its nominee directors, while Tata Sons has cited alternative interpretations of its Articles of Association.
Key developments as coverage revealed include Noel Tata’s repeated requests for audio and video recordings of the September 17 board meeting, as well as certified copies of the resolution. Noel Tata has argued that the reappointment process did not comply with the company’s Articles of Association and has sought clarification and documentation from Tata Sons.
"It is unacceptable that, despite being a Director of the Company, I have not been furnished with certified true copy of the resolution," Noel Tata wrote in his letter to Tata Sons.
Further examination in subsequent reporting notes that Gandhi’s remarks come at a time when he is also engaged with other business-related concerns, including appeals from trade groups regarding the timing of political rallies and their impact on commerce.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.