Rahul Says Tata Being 'Criminally Destroyed' By Modi-Shah Amid Board Disputes

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has publicly alleged that the Tata Group is being "criminally destroyed" amid an ongoing leadership dispute within Tata Sons. His remarks, made on 28 October 2026, come as tensions escalate between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman. Gandhi has questioned the silence of business leaders and asserted that justice will be ensured for what he described as "crimes" against the conglomerate.