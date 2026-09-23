Inside the Tata Tussle: A Fight Over Control, Not Just Listing

What’s your favourite conspiracy theory?

That could well be the question you ask someone these days if you are discussing the power struggle at Bombay House, the abode of Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company that lords over as many as 26 publicly listed companies as part of the respected Tata business empire, which might well be on the brink of losing its “respected” tag if the current tussle between the company and its master, Tata Trusts, is any indication.

There may well also be red herrings meant to distract attention from what could be the real issue.

I can see—as most people can—a courtroom tussle between Tata Trusts that holds 66 percent in Tata Sons and the board of Tata Sons that is in a strangling embrace with its parent. But that could be just a beginning.

I can see controversies—as quite a few do—on a politically linked attempt to pressure Tata Trusts to list Tata Sons as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants it to in a regulation that dates back to September 2022.