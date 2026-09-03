'AAP Burning With Anger': MP Raghav Chadha Claims Name Deleted From Punjab SIR

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha’s name was deleted from the draft voter list in Punjab during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The draft roll, published on 13 August 2026, marked Chadha as “permanently shifted” from his registered address in Mohali. Chadha, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in April after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party, has alleged that the deletion is an act of political vendetta, saying that AAP leadership is "burning with anger." The final electoral roll is scheduled for release on 12 October 2026.