AAP’s Blue-Eyed Boy to Political Afterthought: What Happened to Raghav Chadha?

It was early May 2023, a seemingly ordinary day at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi. A senior leader received a call from a journalist at a leading English newspaper, informing him that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case naming Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh.

The party offered no immediate comment as its legal team—already managing the bail applications of then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and communication in-charge Vijay Nair—reviewed the document. They discovered that neither Singh nor Chadha had been named as accused or witnesses. Singh approached the court, where the ED admitted his name appeared due to an error. Chadha issued brief press statements and tweets but largely stayed silent.

Today, nearly three years later—just a month before May 2026—the AAP has removed Chadha as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing him with Ashok Mittal, and issued strong internal statements against him. Chadha's current marginalised position within the party he once served as a key lieutenant has followed a series of key events.