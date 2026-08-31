Delhi SIR Draft Roll: 47.7 Lakh Voters Excluded, Counters to Be Filed By 30 Sept

According to Deccan Herald, the SIR was conducted through a house-to-house enumeration to update the electoral roll. The draft roll now contains around 97.5 lakh electors whose forms were received and digitised. The remaining 47.7 lakh electors were classified as “uncollectable” under categories such as Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, and Others (ASDDO), and do not appear in the draft roll.