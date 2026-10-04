Punjabi Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Amritsar

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Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan Sandhu, widely known as Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Amritsar on the evening of 3 October 2026. The incident occurred near a car wash centre on Loharka Road, where Sandhu was waiting for his vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, with special teams formed to track the attackers.
According to The Indian Express, Sandhu was the son of a retired Punjab Police inspector and had built a significant digital presence, amassing around 2.4 lakh followers on Instagram. He was also the founder of a unisex salon in Amritsar and operated beauty academies. Sandhu was known for openly discussing makeup artistry, gender issues, and LGBTQ rights on various platforms.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Sandhu frequently addressed online trolling and homophobic abuse by asserting, “God has made me the way I am.” He spoke about the challenges of growing up in a conservative society and encouraged others to accept themselves, stating, “Once you accept yourself, people's comments and the challenges you face will no longer matter as much. Life is very short, so enjoy it.”
Coverage revealed that Sandhu’s murder is part of a disturbing trend of violence targeting digital creators in Punjab. Previous incidents include the deaths of other influencers, such as Manjeet Kaur and Kanchan Kumari, both of whom faced hostility related to their online content. Police are investigating all possible motives, including personal enmity, extortion, and backlash against Sandhu’s social media presence.
Sandhu’s content, which often featured gender-fluid fashion and discussions on LGBTQ issues, attracted both support and significant online harassment. Reporting indicated that a confrontation with a Nihang Singh over Sandhu’s videos and clothing had gone viral months before the murder, with objections raised about the perceived impact on Punjabi culture and youth.
“Once you accept yourself, people's comments and the challenges you face will no longer matter as much. Life is very short, so enjoy it,” Sandhu said in a widely shared statement.
Police officials stated that two to three rounds were fired at close range, and the attackers fled immediately after the shooting. Following reports, bystanders rushed Sandhu to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Distressing visuals of the aftermath circulated on social media, prompting widespread shock and condemnation.
Political leaders have criticised the Punjab government’s handling of law and order. Analysis showed that Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla both called for urgent action, with Aujla highlighting that Sandhu had received threats for a long time and had mentioned them publicly. They demanded a thorough investigation and the early arrest of the accused.
As highlighted by further coverage, Sandhu’s murder has reignited discussions about the safety of LGBTQ individuals and digital creators in Punjab. The investigation remains ongoing, with police analysing CCTV footage and pursuing multiple leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.
“The AAP government has failed to protect the life of the common man. There is an atmosphere of fear,” said Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka, reflecting concerns raised by several public figures.
Community members and activists have called for stronger protections for those facing threats due to their identity or public presence. Details emerged that Sandhu’s family and supporters are urging authorities to ensure justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.