Punjabi Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Amritsar

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Sudan Sandhu, widely known as Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Amritsar on the evening of 3 October 2026. The incident occurred near a car wash centre on Loharka Road, where Sandhu was waiting for his vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, with special teams formed to track the attackers.