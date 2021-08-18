'Policy Based on Gender Discrimination': SC Permits Women to Write NDA Exam

The top court directed that women can sit for exams for entry in NDA, which is slated for 5 September.
In a big development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 18 August, passed an interim order allowing women to take the admission exam to National Defence Academy (NDA).
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, argued that it is a policy decision of the government. Disagreeing with Centre's contention, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy observed, "This is a policy decision based on gender discrimination...respondents (Centre), must take a constructive view."
The top court added that admissions, etc. will be subjected to its final orders. "Cannot create bar for women in NDA," noted the bench.
Senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, representing petitioner Kush Kalra, had submitted that the next round of examination is scheduled on 5 September.
In a fresh application the petitioner pointed out that UPSC, on 9 June 2021, had issued a notice declaring the date of examination for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force wings of the NDA.
The application said the examination notice is in complete violation of Article 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the Constitution. It pointed out that notice categorically states a condition for eligibility for the examination, that the candidate must be an unmarried male, which excludes eligible and willing female candidates.
The top court was hearing a plea seeking directions for necessary steps to be taken to allow eligible female candidates to appear for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination and train at the National Defence Academy.
On 10 March, a bench headed by then Chief Justice SA Bobde had issued notice to the Centre on the plea.
