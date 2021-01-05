UP Crematorium Mishap: Police Arrests Absconding Corporator

The Ghaziabad Police arrested the absconding corporator responsible for the crematorium mishap, which claimed 25 lives and injured 20 others, on Monday, 4 January.

The police informed IANS that the accused, Ajay Tyagi, was arrested after a day-long search. He was found in one of his hiding spots in Muradnagar, a police official said.

"After 36 hours of searching, we have arrested all the accused. Their statements have been recorded and further probe is being carried," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Ghaziabad.

Earlier on Monday, the police had also arrested three officials from the Municipal Corporation of Muradnagar, who were involved in the case.