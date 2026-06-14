'Innovation Is in India’s DNA': PM Modi at Bharat Innovates Launch in France

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nice, France, on 14 June 2026, beginning a multi-day official visit that includes bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, participation in the G7 Summit, and the inauguration of the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening India-France relations, with a focus on technology, innovation, and global cooperation. Modi’s itinerary also includes engagements in Evian and Paris, as well as a state visit to Slovakia.
According to Hindustan Times, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice, bringing together startups, innovators, and venture capital funds from India, France, and other countries. Modi emphasised the special partnership between the two nations, stating, “There are some relations which are driven by shared vision, along with shared interest. The relation between France and India is like that.”
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship event of the India-France Year of Innovation, with over 120 Indian startups and numerous global business leaders participating. The event aims to showcase India’s innovation journey, digital public infrastructure, and advances in deep tech, defence, and clean energy. Modi’s presence at the event underscores the depth of bilateral cooperation in technology and innovation.
Coverage revealed that Modi was received in Nice by senior French officials, including Education Minister Edouard Geffray and Mayor Eric Ciotti. The Indian Tricolour was hoisted at the City Hall to mark his arrival, a rare gesture for a visiting dignitary. Modi stated that the visit would focus on improving India’s friendships with key developmental partners and highlighted the importance of the Bharat Innovates event.
Officials indicated during discussions that Modi would be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at Bharat Innovates. The event is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian and European technology ecosystems, with a focus on deep tech startups and global investment opportunities.
“Innovation is in India’s DNA. We are no longer just adopters of technology, we are providers of technology. Whatever India innovates is aimed at benefiting humanity. Bharat Innovates seeks to advance that very vision,” Prime Minister Modi said at the inaugural event.
In the middle of the visit, analysis showed that Modi and Macron’s bilateral meeting in Nice would review the full spectrum of the India-France relationship, which was elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier in the year. The leaders are expected to discuss technology, defence, economic cooperation, and pressing global issues, including the situation in West Asia and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Further details emerged that Modi’s France visit includes participation in the G7 Summit in Evian on 16 and 17 June, where India is among five invited partner countries. Modi will also attend the VivaTech Summit in Paris on 18 June, where India will have the largest national pavilion, highlighting the country’s growing role in global innovation.
At the end of the inaugural day, reporting indicated that Modi reiterated India’s commitment to building technology for humanity, with a focus on inclusivity and trust. He noted that India’s startup ecosystem now includes over 200,000 startups, contributing to both the Indian and global economies.
“India today has a vast pool of more than 200,000 startups, contributing to both the Indian and global economy,” Modi stated, emphasising the country’s role as a contributor of solutions rather than just a consumer.
In summary, coverage revealed that Modi’s engagements in Nice and the broader France visit are designed to deepen strategic ties, promote innovation, and position India as a global leader in technology and entrepreneurship.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.