PM Modi Seeks Names of BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Absent From House: Report

Taking serious note of absenteeism of BJP MPs during the ongoing Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 August, sought names of those who were absent during the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday.



The Prime Minister was speaking at BJP's parliamentary party meeting before the start of Tuesday's proceedings in both the houses of Parliament.

Apart from absenteeism of party MPs, the Prime Minister also spoke about country's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and asked MPs to promote sports in their constituencies.