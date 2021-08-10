PM Modi Seeks Names of BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Absent From House: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Taking serious note of absenteeism of BJP MPs during the ongoing Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 August, sought names of those who were absent during the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday.
The Prime Minister was speaking at BJP's parliamentary party meeting before the start of Tuesday's proceedings in both the houses of Parliament.
Apart from absenteeism of party MPs, the Prime Minister also spoke about country's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and asked MPs to promote sports in their constituencies.
Another leader present in the meeting pointed out that this was not the first time the PM expressed his concern about staying away from the House.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, on Monday, for which the Opposition had moved a resolution to send it to the select committee.
The Opposition's move to send the bill to a select committee came as a surprise to the government as it was not prepared but with the help of other parties it could muster the number in the house.
Meanwhile, lauding the performance of athletes at Tokyo Olympics, the Prime Minister asked everyone to give standing ovation to the achievements of Indian players.
An MP point out the meeting was completely dedicated to sports and athletes who performed very well in Tokyo.
"He also lauded the performance of India players in Olympics where they won seven medals," he said.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur made a presentation about India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics in the meeting. Sources said Union minister Kiren Rijiju talked about India's preparations for the event.
"The Prime Minister asked the MPs to pay special attention on identifying sports talents in their constituencies," sources said.
The Prime Minister also asked MPs to focus on the malnutrition status in their areas and create awareness about government welfare measures and programmes to control it.
