Pelosi, Republican Congressman Join Calls for Trump’s Impeachment

Reeling from the mob attack at the US Capitol, the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic and a Republican Congressman have demanded that Vice President Mike Pence act on the removal of incumbent President Donald Trump from office.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, 7 January, said that he could pose a danger to the country in the 13 days left for him to be in office, and Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the Constitution to declare him unfit to function as President and oust him.
A Republican member of the House of Representatives, Adam Kinzinger also called for Trump's removal from office.
Pelosi threatened to start impeachment proceedings against Trump if Pence and the Cabinet did not remove him under the Constitution's 25th Amendment.
"If the Vice President and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment," Pelosi said.
Many leaders from both parties have blamed Trump for his supporters creating nightmarish scenes by storming the Capitol on Wednesday.
Schumer said that the attack would not have happened if he was not the President.
Kinzinger said Trump "invoked and inflamed passions that gave fuel to the insurrection."
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned from the Cabinet saying that the attack on Congress had "deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside."
She is the wife of Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican Party in the Senate, who has parted way with Trump and said that his continuing to question Biden's election could send democracy into a "death spiral".
He and Pence refused to heed Trump's requests to undo Biden's election when the Congress took the final step on Wednesday to ratify the electoral college's votes making Biden the President.
As pressures on Trump increased, he said on early Thursday that there would be an "orderly transition" on 20 January , when Biden and Harris will take office under the Constitution.
While Trump had been criticised for not unequivocally condemning the riot, his Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnnany said on Thursday, "Let me be clear – the violence we saw yesterday at our nation's capital was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it – the president and this administration – in the strongest possible terms."
Under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can write to the Speaker and to the President pro tem of the Senate that the President is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" and automatically remove him from office making the Vice President the successor.
The amendment does not specify the grounds for declaring the President unfit to continue, but a President's mental health could be a ground, given that concern over the President's health was the driving force for enacting it in 1965.
Action by Pence and a majority of the Cabinet would have immediate effect, while impeachment would need to go through the House and then to the Senate, which will come under Democratic control, before he is removed.
Schumer said that every one of the 13 days left for Trump to be president "is a threat to democracy."
"The quickest and most effective way to remove this President from office is to invoke the 25th Amendment," he said at a news conference in New York.
With Democrats seizing control of the Senate with the twin victories in Georgia State, Schumer will become the majority leader in the Senate, replacing McConnell.
Pelosi said, "We'll review what our options are in terms of the 25th Amendment."
Trump was impeached in 2019 by the House, but the Republican-controlled Senate did not convict him.
His Vice President Spiro Agnew had resigned earlier after being accused of petty corruption.
