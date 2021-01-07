3 White House Staffers Resign Post Capitol Siege, Others in Line

CNN reports that Stephanie Grisham, former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, resigned on Wednesday afternoon.

White House social secretary Anna Cristina ‘Rickie’ Niceta also resigned on the same day.

Grisham and Niceta were two of the longest serving members of the Trump administration.

"It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs Trump's mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said to CNN.

White House press aide Sarah Matthews also resigned on the same day.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," said Matthews in a press statement.

“Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power," she added.