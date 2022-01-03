One More Farmer Arrested in Connection With Lakhimpur Kheri Lynching Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested one more farmer in connection with the alleged lynching of three BJP workers during the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October last year.

Lakhimpur Kheri police and senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav said that Gurpreet Singh, 22, had been absconding since the SIT released pictures of the suspects nearly two months ago.

Seven farmers have been arrested so far in connection with the lynching case.