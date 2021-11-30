Omicron Variant Can Be Detected by RT-PCR, RAT: ICMR Chief

New COVID-19 variant Omicron doesn't escape the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Test and Rapid Antigen Test, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General, Dr Balram Bhargava, said on Tuesday, 30 November.



In a virtual meeting with states and union territories (UTs) on public health response measures and preparedness amid reports of Omicron variant in many countries, he said that the new variant can be detected by the two tests and hence, the states and UTs should ramp up testing for prompt and early identification of any cases.

States were advised for target testing of passengers from countries not 'at-risk,' as part of the ramped-up testing by the states.

NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr Vinod Paul underlined that the country is richer in its knowledge of management of COVID-19, and stressed the continued importance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, avoiding large gatherings, and ramping-up vaccination.