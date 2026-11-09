Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy, Faces Probe

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of being a Chinese intelligence asset. The admission was made in an email to Nvidia employees on 8 November 2026. Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation to determine whether Jensen Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence and to assess any potential risks to national security or company secrets. Huang remains CEO during the probe and has pledged full cooperation.
According to Deccan Herald, Jensen Huang acknowledged his actions in a message to employees, stating, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” Nvidia’s board confirmed the launch of an independent investigation, led by a committee of outside directors and legal counsel, to examine all available information regarding the alleged foreign intelligence effort.
As reported by BBC, the company stated that there is currently no evidence suggesting that national security or Nvidia’s proprietary information was compromised. The board emphasised that US national and economic security remain paramount and that Jensen Huang has committed to supporting the review and cooperating fully with investigators.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, was first reported by The New York Times. US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed for allegedly helping China gain access to advanced Nvidia AI chips restricted by US export controls. The investigation has added pressure on Nvidia’s stock and raised questions about Huang’s future leadership.
Coverage revealed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a classified memo warning Trump administration officials about Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. The memo was circulated to officials with high-level security clearances ahead of a presidential visit to China. Despite concerns, Donald Trump did not remove Huang from his advisory role, citing the importance of Nvidia’s technology to US interests.
“My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence,” Jensen Huang wrote to employees.
Reporting indicated that Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, previously held a senior position at Megaspeed International, a company that purchases AI chips from Nvidia. US intelligence officials believe she was acting on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security. The US government has tightened restrictions on the export of advanced Nvidia chips to China since 2022, citing national security concerns.
In the middle of the investigation, analysis showed that Nvidia’s board has reiterated its confidence in Jensen Huang’s leadership, stating that he will continue as CEO during the inquiry. The board’s statement clarified that there is no current indication of compromised national security or company secrets, but the investigation will examine all aspects thoroughly.
Further details emerged as details emerged that US lawmakers have requested Jensen Huang to brief Congress regarding the national security implications of his relationship with Alice Huang. The lawmakers’ letter cited significant concerns about China’s access to sensitive US technology and information, underscoring the broader geopolitical context of the investigation.
Additional context was provided in coverage that summarised the timeline of events, noting that the controversy became public after media reports surfaced on 7 November 2026. The investigation and its outcomes are being closely monitored by industry stakeholders and government officials.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.