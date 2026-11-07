CERT-In's AI Audit Rules Need Teeth: Who Will Ensure Companies Comply?

An ordinary AI error is not automatically reportable, while a compromised model may be. CERT-In should publish examples of what crosses the line so that compliance is optimal. The government counted 237 empanelled auditors in March. High-risk audits need AI competence and cannot be one-person jobs, but CERT-In has not said how many firms qualify.

One would also suggest that organisations should also be provided with incentives to comply because prudence has not been enough. As per reports, in the year 2023, 47 percent of Nifty 100 companies did not undertake regular cybersecurity audits or training. Yet the average Indian breach now costs Rs 25.5 crore, and red-teaming and penetration testing cut that by Rs 2.47 crore as per reports.

The arithmetic favours security, but the incentives do not. Audit costs are certain, breaches are uncertain, customers absorb part of the damage, and disclosure invites scrutiny. The maximum fine for defying CERT-In rose to Rs 1 crore in 2023, still a fraction of one average breach.