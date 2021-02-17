‘No Link’ Between Chardham Road Widening and Floods: Govt To SC

The Centre on Wednesday, 17 February informed the Supreme Court that there is no connection between the 'Chardham' road widening and the flash floods last week, which claimed many lives in Uttarakhand.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the defence ministry, contended before a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman that he needs some time to respond to the allegations made by the chief of an expert committee appointed by the top court citing the connection.

Venugopal submitted the letter from the chairman of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) that claims there is a link between the road widening and the Uttarakhand disaster. "But according to us, there is no such connection. We want to reply to the allegations and need time," said Venugopal before the bench also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and BR Gavai.