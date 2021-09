Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari Takes Over as New Indian Air Force Chief

Air Marshal Chaudhari, who took over as the vice chief on 1 July, has flying experience of more than 3,800 hours on a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft, including missions flown during Operation Meghdoot and Operation Safed Sagar.



He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he has commanded a frontline fighter squadron and a fighter base.



As an Air Vice Marshal, he has been Deputy Commandant, Air Force Academy, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel/ Officers). He has also held the coveted appointments of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ, Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command, and the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command.