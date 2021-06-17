Nepal Flash Floods: 7 Dead, 3 Indians Among Several Missing

At least seven people have been reported dead as floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Nepal’s Helambu and Melamchi areas in Sindhupalchok district, following incessant rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Over 20 people are feared missing, including three Indian nationals, news agency ANI reported.
However, according to the Sindhupalchok District Administration Office, over four dozen people have gone missing in the disasters, The Himalayan Times reported.
Of the missing, over 40 people were reportedly working on the Melamchi Drinking Water Project.
Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Population Sher Bahadur Tamang was quoted as saying, "Over 50 people are missing in the Melamchi and Indrawati rivers' flooding. The floods also damaged the dam for the Melamchi Drinking Water Project, Timbu Bazaar, Chanaute Bazaar, Talamarang Bazaar, and Melamchi Bazar. Additionally, Nakote bridge, Timbu bridge, Phatte bridge, Melamchi bridge, Bahunepati bridge have been swept away by the floods," IANS reported.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and Tamang, both of whom hail from and were elected to the House from the district, have made preparations to reach the disaster-affected areas.
(With inputs from IANS and The Himalayan Times)
Published: 17 Jun 2021,02:15 PM IST