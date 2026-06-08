NEET UG Paper Setters Under Lockdown: Re-Exam To Be Held On 21 June

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has placed all paper setters, moderators, and translators involved in the NEET UG 2026 re-exam under strict lockdown at a secure, undisclosed location until the re-exam is conducted on 21 June 2026. The lockdown prohibits the use of mobile phones, laptops, and any personal communication devices, with internet access and outside contact tightly controlled. These measures follow the cancellation of the original NEET UG exam due to allegations of a paper leak, and are intended to ensure the integrity of the upcoming re-exam.
According to Hindustan Times, the lockdown is part of a broader security overhaul. The paper setters are housed at a secure facility and are not permitted any contact with the outside world. Every stage of the examination cycle, from question paper development to distribution, is now under enhanced oversight. The NTA has also clarified that messages circulating about a paper leak are false and has filed formal complaints with law enforcement and cybercrime authorities.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the lockdown includes barring all personal electronic devices and restricting entry and exit from the facility. The process has been compartmentalised so that no single individual or group has access to the entire chain of operations. The Indian Air Force has been engaged to transport question papers securely for the re-exam, and authorities are monitoring social media and online platforms to track and report fake question papers and misinformation.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, a Parliamentary panel has requested the NTA to provide a clear definition of a "paper leak" and clarify whether any leaks have occurred in exams since 2018. NTA officials have stated that there have been no leaks from their system and that any circulating questions are merely guess papers. The panel has also asked the NTA to submit a written report by 10 June 2026 regarding the NEET exam and the actions taken in response to the allegations.
Security protocols for the NEET UG re-exam have been strengthened in line with recommendations from a high-level committee led by former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan. Officials confirmed that these reforms include increased use of technology, tighter oversight, and multi-layered monitoring at every stage of the examination process.
"The paper setters, moderators, and translators have been housed at a secure, undisclosed location and are restricted from any contact with the outside world. The paper setters are not allowed to use mobile phones, laptops and personal communication devices. Access to the internet and outside contacts has been tightly controlled."
More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the NEET UG re-exam, which will be held on 21 June 2026 from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NTA has released city intimation slips for candidates, which can be downloaded from the official website. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the original paper leak allegations.
Enhanced monitoring and compartmentalisation of the examination process are being implemented as part of ongoing reforms to ensure the security and fairness of high-stakes national entrance examinations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.