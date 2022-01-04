NEET-PG Admissions: Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Centre's Plea on EWS Quota

In an affidavit, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that its decision to fix Rs 8 Lakh income limit for OBC and EWS is not arbitrary in the NEET All India Quota, and it was finalised after considering diverse economic factors in different states.



The top court is hearing writ petitions challenging 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 percent reservation for EWS in all-India Quota seats for postgraduate medical courses. As many as 15 percent seats in MBBS and 50 percent seats in MS and MD courses are filled through All India Quota from the candidates selected through NEET.