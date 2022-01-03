NEET-PG 2021: Centre Requests SC To Schedule 'Urgent' Hearing on EWS Quota

The central government on Monday, 3 January, called upon the Supreme Court citing 'urgency,' and requested it to schedule a hearing in the cases pertaining to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in NEET PG admissions, on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who brought up the matter before the top court for the Centre, stated that if not on Tuesday, the matter could be listed for Wednesday.

At present, the hearing concerning the NEET PG EWS quota is scheduled for Thursday, 6 January.