NEET-PG 2021: EWS Quota To Be Revised Next Academic Year, Centre Tells SC

Doctors raise slogans during a protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 28 December.
PTI
The Centre, in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Friday, 31 December, said that it would retain the existing criteria of Rs 8-lakh ceiling for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations for medical courses in India.
The decision was made based on the recommendations of a three-member expert committee, which also suggested that in light of the ongoing admissions to the NEET post-graduate courses, the criteria for annual income limit could be revised in the next academic year to avoid complications.
The affidavit was filed in response to the SC's question on what basis the Rs 8-lakh limit was set for quota in NEET, as the ceiling still represented the more economically-stable OBC families.
The Centre had told the SC that it would put a hold on counselling for NEET-PG 2021 admissions until the quota issue was resolved. The decision led to two-week-long protests by doctors across the country.
The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had announced on Saturday, 25 December, that resident doctors across the country would have to go ahead with mass resignation if the government didn't speed up the counselling and admission process.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)