NEET-PG 2021: EWS Quota To Be Revised Next Academic Year, Centre Tells SC

The affidavit was filed in response to the SC's question on what basis the Rs 8-lakh limit was set for quota in NEET, as the ceiling still represented the more economically-stable OBC families.

The Centre had told the SC that it would put a hold on counselling for NEET-PG 2021 admissions until the quota issue was resolved. The decision led to two-week-long protests by doctors across the country.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had announced on Saturday, 25 December, that resident doctors across the country would have to go ahead with mass resignation if the government didn't speed up the counselling and admission process.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)