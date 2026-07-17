NCP's Sharad Pawar Reviews Position As Delimitation Bill Returns; May Back NDA

The government is preparing to introduce five new bills in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, but the legislative agenda currently does not include the delimitation bill. The previous attempt to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which would increase Lok Sabha seats and enable women’s reservation, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in April 2026. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar is among the regional parties closely watched for its stance as the government seeks broader support.