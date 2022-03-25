NCLT Declares Supertech Ltd Insolvent, 25K Home Buyers May Be Affected

However, there is no clarity on the developer's dues to lenders.

A detailed copy of the order is expected to be released soon.

The order for insolvency came as a blow to the company as its one-time settlement proposal has not been accepted by the Union Bank.

Now, Supertech is left with an option to appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT move.

Recently, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of its twin towers in Noida and last month, the Noida authority had informed the top court that Supertech 40-story twin towers will be demolished on 22 May.